Also see Conservatives mount a whisper campaign smearing Khashoggi in defense of Trump | The Washington Post
"Twitter suspended a network of suspected Twitter bots on Thursday that pushed pro-Saudi Arabia talking points about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the past week.Exclusive: Twitter pulls down bot network that pushed pro-Saudi talking points about disappeared journalist | NBC News
Twitter became aware of some of the bots on Thursday when NBC News presented the company with a spreadsheet of hundreds of accounts that tweeted and retweeted the same pro-Saudi government tweets at the same time.
The list was compiled by Josh Russell, an Indiana-based information technology professional who has previously identified foreign influence campaigns on Twitter and Reddit."