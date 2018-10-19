Friday, October 19, 2018

Exclusive: Twitter pulls down bot network that pushed pro-Saudi talking points about disappeared journalist | NBC News

Also see Conservatives mount a whisper campaign smearing Khashoggi in defense of Trump | The Washington Post
"Twitter suspended a network of suspected Twitter bots on Thursday that pushed pro-Saudi Arabia talking points about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the past week.

Twitter became aware of some of the bots on Thursday when NBC News presented the company with a spreadsheet of hundreds of accounts that tweeted and retweeted the same pro-Saudi government tweets at the same time.

The list was compiled by Josh Russell, an Indiana-based information technology professional who has previously identified foreign influence campaigns on Twitter and Reddit."
