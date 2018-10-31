Final sentence: "A decade ago when Apple co-founder Steve Jobs first introduced the Air by pulling it out of a manila envelope, he redefined the design of portable computers. If you want Apple’s vision today, look to the iPad Pro." For an overview of the product updates, see The biggest news from Apple's iPad and Mac event | Engadget along with Apple press releases for the new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini
"Two slabs of glass and metal, two different tales.In Apple’s new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, competing ways to get to work | NYT
Apple shared its vision for the future of portable computers on Tuesday: A super-powerful redesigned iPad Pro you operate with fingers and a stylus. But in case you’re dubious a tablet can replace a laptop, Apple also unveiled a refresh of its classic MacBook Air.
That was the mixed message from the consumer tech giant’s product event in New York City, a follow-up to its September launch of new iPhones and Apple Watches. I had a chance to try both the $800 iPad Pro and $1,200 MacBook Air after Apple’s presentation. Each was given a beautiful new design, renewed purpose — and a 20 percent price hike."