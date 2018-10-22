Later in the article: "“It’s creating a safe space for people who share a viewpoint, who feel like the open social networks are not fun places for them.”" On a related note, see To Curb Terrorist Propaganda Online, Look to YouTube. No, Really. | Wired
"The apps deliver curated partisan news feeds on what are effectively private social media platforms, free from the strictures and content guidelines imposed by Silicon Valley giants. Some allow supporters to comment on posts or contribute their own, with less risk that their posts will be flagged as offensive or abusive.Republicans Find a Facebook Workaround: Their Own Apps | NYT
Many apps have video-game-like features where users can earn points for making campaign donations or contacting their legislators. Amass enough points and a supporter can attain increasing status levels — like “BigLeague” or “Patriot” — or even gain a spot on the app’s leader board.
Crucially, these mini-platforms harness the powerful reach of platforms like Facebook and Twitter even while competing with them. Some apps give users the option of posting on Twitter or Facebook messages that are scripted by the campaigns, combining the seeming authenticity of organic social media posts with the message discipline of paid advertising."