-(consumer(Google+)); see Project Strobe: Protecting your data, improving our third-party APIs, and sunsetting consumer Google+ (Google Keyword blog) for details
"Google discovered the Google+ security bug in the same month that Silicon Valley rival Facebook was facing massive scrutiny over its role in allowing people affiliated with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to collect data on 87 million users — an incident that led to demands that Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testify on Capitol Hill. He did so in April.Google for months kept secret a bug that imperiled the personal data of Google+ users -- The Washington Post
Google announced in its blog post Monday that it will mostly discontinue Google+, its failing social media offering, limiting it to only business and other enterprise customers. The company also announced new curbs on the information, such as call logs and contact lists, that outside developers can gather on Android, the Google operating system used by most of the world’s smartphones. And it will impose new limits on the data shared about users of its popular email service, Gmail."