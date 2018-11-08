Also see this Benedict Evans Twitter thread, which starts with "I remain *puzzled* by reviews of the new iPad that describe use cases that apply to 1% of the PC base, point out that the iPad does not cover them, and then declare that it can’t replace a laptop for ‘most people’"
"We can argue as much as we want about whether or not an iPad Pro is a PC or not but I think we cannot argue with the premise of what the next computing experience is likely to include:What the iPad Pro Enables Matters More Than What It Replaces | Tech.pinions
Because of these characteristics, new workflows will be created, and old ones will evolve. Like for other industries, like the car industry, these changes will happen over the course of many years and impacting, people differently based on their line of work, their disposable income, the market availability in their region and most importantly their entrenched behaviors. Who gets there first does not get a medal but gets to show the way to others by showing what works and what does not."
- a mobile, not a portable device that is always connected
- a more versatile operating system that transcends product categories
- multiple input mechanism: touch, pen, and voice
- “satellite” experiences driven by other devices such as AR glasses, wearables, IoT devices and sensors