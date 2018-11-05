See the full article for a timely case study; also see Far-Right Internet Groups Listen for Trump’s Approval, and Often Hear It | NYT
"Since President Trump’s election, his loyalists online have provided him with a steady stream of provocative posts and shareable memes, often filtered up from platforms like Reddit through media channels like Fox News. In return, Mr. Trump has championed many of their messages as his own, amplifying them back to his larger base.Tracing a Meme From the Internet’s Fringe to a Republican Slogan | NYT
This feedback loop is how #JobsNotMobs came to be. In less than two weeks, the three-word phrase expanded from corners of the right-wing internet onto some of the most prominent political stages in the country, days before the midterm elections."