Rough week for fictional currencies so far
"Bitcoin gave up a small early gain to slump 7.9 percent as of 9:16 a.m. in London. The largest digital currency, which started the year at more than $14,000, has fallen to $4,409.43. Rivals including Ether, Litecoin and XRP joined the slide, though they pared losses that reached as much as 17 percent.No End in Sight for Crypto Sell-Off as Bitcoin Breaches $4,500 | Bloomberg
After months of relative stability, cryptocurrency bulls have been left reeling by a sudden market downturn in November. Digital assets have now lost almost $700 billion of market value since crypto-mania peaked in January, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Trading on futures markets, where investors can bet against Bitcoin, has soared."