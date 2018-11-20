Tuesday, November 20, 2018

No End in Sight for Crypto Sell-Off as Bitcoin Breaches $4,500 | Bloomberg

Rough week for fictional currencies so far
"Bitcoin gave up a small early gain to slump 7.9 percent as of 9:16 a.m. in London. The largest digital currency, which started the year at more than $14,000, has fallen to $4,409.43. Rivals including Ether, Litecoin and XRP joined the slide, though they pared losses that reached as much as 17 percent.

After months of relative stability, cryptocurrency bulls have been left reeling by a sudden market downturn in November. Digital assets have now lost almost $700 billion of market value since crypto-mania peaked in January, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Trading on futures markets, where investors can bet against Bitcoin, has soared."
No End in Sight for Crypto Sell-Off as Bitcoin Breaches $4,500 | Bloomberg
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 