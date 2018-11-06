See this page for the core principles
"The same spirit of collaboration will be used to shape and negotiate the contract as a document using the guiding principles the Web Foundation has laid out. Berners-Lee envisages working groups and discussions that will allow people across the whole spectrum of internet users to have a say on subjects from openness and accessibility to anonymity and hate speech.Tim Berners-Lee unveils 'contract' to protect and strengthen the web | CNET
"It's all about everybody talking together," he said. The contract should be finalized and ready to sign by May 2019.
Facebook, Google and the French government are three of around 60 early backers of the contract -- a list that includes tech companies, political figures, and non-governmental and digital rights organizations."