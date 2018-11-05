Relationship with China's social credit system tbd...
"The Chinese social media and entertainment titan intends to check all gamers’ identities against police databases by 2019, extending a procedure it pioneered for the mobile phenomenon Honour of Kings. It will kick things off with its 10 of its most popular games before expanding that system to its entire library, the company said in a post on its official WeChat account on Monday. That enormous undertaking -- covering scores of titles -- should help surface under-aged users who’re subject to curbs on playing time.Tencent to Check All Gamers' IDs by 2019 in Unprecedented Move | Bloomberg
While China’s 700 million-plus internet and social media users are growing accustomed to constant policing of their activities, Tencent’s initiative widens the net to include hundreds of millions of children and casual players. The company has come under fire for fomenting game addiction, particularly via the self-developed Honour of Kings. While it’s already put a raft of measures in place -- such as limiting play-time for kids -- the company remains hobbled by regulators who’ve effectively shut down its once vibrant pipeline of new titles."