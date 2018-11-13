Final paragraphs from an extensive voice assistant reality check
"Voice is much more intuitive than a mouse, but we’re still trying to find ways to make voice work.Voice tech like Alexa and Siri hasn’t found its true calling yet: Inside the voice assistant ‘revolution’ | Recode
“There’s always been a tendency to force the ‘old’ onto the ‘new’ when it comes to emerging technology platforms — the first ads on television, for example, were essentially radio ads, read out loud,” Will Hall, chief creative officer of Rain, a digital agency that specializes in voice, told Recode, regarding early attempts at voice advertising. “Eventually TV ads evolved into multi-sensory stories — images of a car driving down the highway, music blaring — and so will the voice experience.”
Until we find the app, use-case or invention that could only be possible using voice, we’re still just repurposing online content for your ears."