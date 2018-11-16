Also consider this Dan Gillmor tweet: "Whatever contempt one may have for him, please understand that if this prosection [sic] goes forward, the same logic will someday be used to prosecute the Washington Post and New York Times" (check the tweet link for a lively discussion...)
"But even as the Obama administration brought criminal charges in an unprecedented number of leak-related cases, it apparently held back from charging Mr. Assange. Members of the Obama legal policy team from that era have said that they did not want to establish a precedent that could chill investigative reporting about national security matters by treating it as a crime.Indictment vs. Julian Assange Mistakenly Revealed by Prosecutors | NYT
Their dilemma came down to a question they found no clear answer to: Is there any legal difference between what WikiLeaks was doing, at least in that era, from what traditional news media organizations, like The New York Times, do in soliciting and publishing information they obtain that the government wants to keep secret?"