Watch Marc Benioff try to explain what he’s going to do with Time magazine | Recode

Swisher: "But what's your role? What's your role? You're not answering my question."
Benioff: “I’m the inspiring visionary!”
Swisher: “What does that mean? What are you going to do, walk around and say things?”
Benioff: “Yeah, I’m going to walk around and try to inspire a vision for the future of the brand.”
Swisher: “What does that mean? I don’t even understand what that means.”
Benioff: “Well, that is why I’m a visionary leader, Kara, and you’re not.”"