Monday, November 19, 2018

In ‘Digital India,’ Government Hands Out Free Phones to Win Votes | NYT

Tbd if this strategy was inspired by the Volksempfänger program...
"The phones themselves also actively promote Mr. Singh, who has run the state for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.

His smiling face is set as the background image on the home screen, prompting some to nickname it the “Raman mobile.”

The phones come loaded with two campaign apps: one for Mr. Singh that features his news releases and speeches, and a similar one for Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, who also hails from the B.J.P. and is up for re-election next year. When phone users first open the apps, they are asked to grant full access to contacts and to share other personal information with the B.J.P."
