Tbd if this strategy was inspired by the Volksempfänger program...
"The phones themselves also actively promote Mr. Singh, who has run the state for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.In ‘Digital India,’ Government Hands Out Free Phones to Win Votes | NYT
His smiling face is set as the background image on the home screen, prompting some to nickname it the “Raman mobile.”
The phones come loaded with two campaign apps: one for Mr. Singh that features his news releases and speeches, and a similar one for Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, who also hails from the B.J.P. and is up for re-election next year. When phone users first open the apps, they are asked to grant full access to contacts and to share other personal information with the B.J.P."