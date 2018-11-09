Also see Google planning health initiative, appoints leader to organize AI, Nest, & Google Fit interests | 9to5Google
"Feinberg's job will be figuring out how to organize Google's fragmented health initiatives, which overlap among many different business groups.Google has hired Geisinger's David Feinberg to lead its health strategy | CNBC
Among the groups interested in health care are Google's core search team, its cloud business, the Google Brain artificial intelligence team (one of several groups at Alphabet working on AI), the Nest home automation group and the Google Fit wearables team.
One particular area of interest is building out a health team within Nest to help manage users' health at home, as well as to monitor seniors who are choosing to live independently. Nest had been an independent company under Google holding company Alphabet, but was absorbed back into the Google Home team earlier this year."