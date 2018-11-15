Also see The Cybersecurity 202: Amazon is now at the center of a debate over public safety versus privacy | Washington Post
"Alexa may have been listening, as she almost always is, when Christine Sullivan was stabbed to death on Jan. 27, 2017, in the kitchen of the home in Farmington, N.H., where she lived with her boyfriend.Police think Alexa may have witnessed a New Hampshire double homicide. Now they want Amazon to turn her over. | Washington Post
But does Alexa remember any of it?
That’s the question state prosecutors are hoping will produce key evidence in the murder case against Timothy Verrill, who is accused of killing Sullivan and her friend Jenna Pellegrini over suspicions that they were informing police about an alleged drug operation. Prosecutors say Alexa, the voice service for Amazon’s Echo smart devices, was sitting on the kitchen counter the entire time."