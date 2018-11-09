Final paragraphs from a Brad Parscale profile; apparently Minitrue HQ is moving to Virginia; tbd how many Facebook employees will be "embedded" for the 2020 election. On a related note, see Trump’s Interference With Science Is Unprecedented | The Atlantic
"“The whole game will be different” in 2020, said Parscale, who plans to run the operation from an office complex in a Virginia suburb. “We are no longer a grass roots campaign. We are now sitting in the White House. We have a different mission now.”How Brad Parscale, once a ‘nobody in San Antonio,’ shaped Trump’s combative politics and rose to his inner circle | Washington Post
The last campaign, he said, was about presenting voters with “dreams” of what a Trump presidency could be like. Now, Parscale said, the mission will be to present voters with “facts” that prove those dreams are coming true.
“The old Republican Party is gone,” Parscale said, in his basement office at the RNC headquarters. “It’s now Trump’s party.”"