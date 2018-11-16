You know it's bad when... See the full article for additional context-setting, e.g., "And after this article was published online, Mr. Tobaccowala called The New York Times to add to his comments. “The people there do,” he said, referring to possessing morals, “but as a business, they seem to have lost their compass.”"
"Several top marketers were openly critical of the tech giant, a day after The New York Times published an investigation detailing how Facebook’s top executives — Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg — made the company’s growth a priority while ignoring and hiding warning signs over how its data and power were being exploited to disrupt elections and spread toxic content. The article also spotlighted a lobbying campaign overseen by Ms. Sandberg, who also oversees advertising, that sought to shift public anger to Facebook’s critics and rival tech firms.‘No Morals’: Advertisers React to Facebook Report | NYT
The revelations may be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” said Rishad Tobaccowala, chief growth officer for the Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s biggest ad companies. “Now we know Facebook will do whatever it takes to make money. They have absolutely no morals.”"