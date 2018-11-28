64 satellites in a single launch -- from 34 companies; also see SpaceX Is Launching a Piece of Art Into Orbit | Wired; on a related note, see AWS Ground Station – Ingest and Process Data from Orbiting Satellites | AWS blog
"Elon Musk has long promised a constellation of thousands of satellites, called Starlink, which Musk hopes will one day handle half of all internet traffic—and earn him billions in access fees. It's one of the ways he hopes to fund his future Mars adventures. SpaceX says two demonstration satellites it built and launched earlier this year already show that internet from space can be as fast and lag-free as people expect from cables on Earth.SpaceX's Next Launch Will Spark a Space Internet Showdown | Wired
Now a SpaceX rocket is poised to launch a raft of internet satellites from a host of startups—but this time, the target audience is machines."