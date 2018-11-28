On a related note, see Trump on climate change: ‘People like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence but we’re not necessarily such believers.’ | Washington Post
"On the eve of the most important global climate meeting in years, a definitive United Nations report has found that the world is well off course on its promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions — and may have even further to go than previously thought.Countries vowed to cut carbon emissions. They aren’t even close to their goals, U.N. report finds | Washington Post
Seven major countries, including the United States, are well behind achieving the pledges they made in Paris three years ago, the report finds, with little time left to adopt much more ambitious policy measures to curb their emissions."