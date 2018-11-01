The Apple product line architectural singularity approaches...
"At least in single-core, Apple only sells a single configuration of portable Mac that is decidedly faster than the iPad Pro — the Core i9 MacBook Pro. Reminder: Apple sells the A12X-equipped iPad Pro from $799. The i9 MacBook Pro sells for more than $3000. Going beyond portables, the iPad Pro matches or beats almost all 2017 iMac configurations, and rivals the iMac Pro on single-core prowess."Geekbench scores for new iPad Pro surface, rivals 2018 MacBook Pro performance | 9to5Mac