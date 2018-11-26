Monday, November 26, 2018

Bitcoin's Deepening Crash Now Approaches Its Worst Bear Markets | Bloomberg

Also see Bitcoin has lost 40 percent of its value in the last two weeks | The Verge
"Bitcoin extended its tumble on Monday after breaking below the $4,000 level over the weekend, putting the 2018 crash within striking distance of the cryptocurrency’s worst bear markets.

The virtual currency, conceived just over a decade ago, slid 7.8 percent from Friday to $3,931, Bitstamp prices showed as of 6:51 a.m. in New York. All nine of its largest peers tracked in real time by Bloomberg fell, with drops ranging as high as 14 percent for Monero."
