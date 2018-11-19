Later in the article: "The cryptocurrency industry has now lost more than $660 billion in value from a January peak, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. Bitcoin is down more than 70 percent from its December 2017 high, the data show."
"Cryptocurrencies resumed their slump on Monday, with Bitcoin falling within 5 percent of the $5,000 mark in the wake of a split of one of the largest major tokens.Bitcoin Tumbles Toward $5,000 | Bloomberg
Bitcoin touched an October 2017 low and was trading at $5,235.17 at 6:44 a.m. in New York, according to consolidated Bloomberg pricing. Rival coins including Ether and Litecoin also retreated at least 9 percent. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 7.4 percent to a one year-low on a closing basis while XRP, the token associated with Ripple, was the lone gainer among major digital currencies."