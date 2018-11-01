Also see Exclusive: Trump says supporters demand his red-hot rhetoric | Axios
"The key to resisting that tactic, according to journalists and media experts, is not ignoring what the president says but adding context, even if it means taking longer to publish a story.Press struggles with amplifying Trump's pre-midterms claims | Politico
“Presidents often make proposals that may not have much chance of ever becoming law, sometimes to shape a campaign and sometimes just to generate a national debate on an issue they care about,” New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker said in an email. “That doesn't mean we shouldn't cover them. It means we should help readers understand the context in which the proposals are made and the circumstances that surround them.”"