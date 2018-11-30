Later in the article: "For about 327 million of the guests, it added, the information includes some combination of a name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences. There are some customers who may have also had their credit card information taken"
"Marriott International said Friday that up to 500 million guests' information may have been accessed as part of a breach of its Starwood guest reservation database, potentially one of the largest hacking of consumer data ever.Marriott says data breach compromised info of up to 500 million guests | CNBC
The world's largest hotel chain said it first received an alert in September from an internal security tool that there was an attempt to access the database. As part of an investigation, the company discovered there had been unauthorized access since 2014, and that an "unauthorized party" had copied and encrypted information."