~$3,650 this morning...
"Now, losing a little less value than the worthless currency of a bankrupt government run by an economically illiterate drug cartel has — Venezuela’s ruling class has also gotten into the cocaine trade — might not seem like much of an accomplishment. That’s because it isn’t. It’s something that everyone, even countries like Turkey that are undergoing currency crises of their own, has managed to do. And at the very least, bitcoin has, too. So I guess congratulations are in order: Bitcoin is a better store of value than the worst store of value there is.The only currency worse than bitcoin is Venezuela’s | Washington Post
Don’t worry, though. This won’t dissuade bitcoin’s biggest fans from being sure that it’s still on its way to displacing the dollar. Bitcoin is the currency of the future and always will be."