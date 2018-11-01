Thursday, November 01, 2018

New tool helps stand guard against fake news | Boston Globe

See the NewsGuard site for details
"A high-stakes federal election comes up in less than a week, and on the Internet the digital lies are flowing as freely as ever. I wrote recently about scientists developing software to detect fake news stories, but their programs still aren’t ready to go.

Steven Brill isn’t waiting.

Brill, cofounder of American Lawyer magazine, has joined forces with former Wall Street Journal publisher Gordon Crovitz to develop NewsGuard, a browser-based tool that tries to fend off fake news using human brains, rather than silicon chips."
