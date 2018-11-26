Also see Elon Musk says Tesla came "within single-digit weeks" of death | Axios
"For those betting against Tesla, the fight has been particularly tough. Musk wields his 23 million Twitter followers against his critics with rapid-fire tweets and commands a loyal group of believers that can frustrate his critics.Short sellers are struggling. Their massive bet against Elon Musk isn’t helping. | Washington Post
“These people are much more concerned about profits than what’s best for our children,” Ross Gerber, a Los Angeles investor who backs Tesla, said of short sellers. “Morally speaking, you can short Snapchat all you want. Go short Facebook. Tesla’s whole purpose is to create an electric infrastructure so we can address the issue of climate change.”"