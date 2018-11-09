Have you ridden a Ford lately?
"This week Ford, the legacy automaker from Detroit, announced that it has purchased Spin, a San Francisco-based electric-scooter-sharing company focused on the “last-mile” transportation market.Ford joins micro-mobility revolution by purchasing e-scooter start-up Spin | Washington Post
The $40 million purchase means Ford joins companies such as Alphabet, Uber and Lyft -- all of which have poured millions into the upstart e-scooter revolution.
“The number of mobility options available to people has risen dramatically in recent years,” said Sunny Madra, vice president of Ford’s innovations branch, Ford X, in an online statement. “In some situations, people use multiple forms of transportation during a single trip. The fast-paced, often experimental mobility sector requires businesses to keep up with agile and adaptable customers.""