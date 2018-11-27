Apparently did not offer magical Watson or blockchain technology to help address related challenges...
"Rometty's call focuses on consumer-facing companies in particular. IBM, by contrast, mainly serves other businesses.IBM CEO Ginni Rometty calls consumer tech companies 'irresponsible,' says they should be liable for misinformation | CNBC
"In regulating tech, government needs to focus on fixing the real problem," Rometty said in her prepared remarks. "And that is the irresponsible handling of personal data by a few dominant consumer-facing platform companies. Addressing the weakest link – should not define the digital economy."
Without naming names, Rometty took aim at companies that provide platforms for public opinion, saying they need to be held accountable for the information they distribute."