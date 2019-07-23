See OpenAI forms exclusive computing partnership with Microsoft to build new Azure AI supercomputing technologies | Microsoft News Center for more details
"Eventually, Mr. Altman and his colleagues believe, they can build A.G.I. in a similar way. If they can gather enough data to describe everything humans deal with on a daily basis — and if they have enough computing power to analyze all that data — they believe they can rebuild human intelligence.With $1 Billion From Microsoft, an A.I. Lab Wants to Mimic the Brain | NYT
Mr. Altman painted the deal with Microsoft as a step in this direction. As Microsoft invests in OpenAI, the tech giant will also work on building new kinds of computing systems that can help the lab analyze increasingly large amounts of information.
“This is about really having that tight feedback cycle between a high-ambition pursuit of A.G.I. and what is our core business, which is building the world’s computer,” Mr. Nadella said."
