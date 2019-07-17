Also see Elon Musk unveils Neuralink’s plans for brain-reading ‘threads’ and a robot to insert them | The Verge
"Elon Musk aspires to make inserting a computer connection into your brain as safe and painless as Lasik eye surgery.Elon Musk’s Neuralink Takes Baby Steps to Wiring Brains to the Internet | NYT
On Tuesday evening, Neuralink, a company in which Mr. Musk has invested $100 million, detailed the baby steps it has taken toward that goal. Neuralink described a “sewing machine-like” robot that can implant ultrathin threads deep into the brain.
The company is hoping to begin working with human subjects as soon as the second quarter of next year."
