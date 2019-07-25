"Oh. Never mind..." In other Mnuchin news, see Amazon has ‘destroyed’ retail and should be scrutinized, Treasury chief Mnuchin says | Washington Post
"Thiel used the stage at National Conservatism Conference in Washington DC to call for the FBI and CIA to investigate Google's China ties. Thiel specifically cited Google's work on AI. But the same day Google confirmed that it killed plans for its controversial search engine, Dragonfly. The timing raised suspicion, and Trump tweeted that his administration would "take a look."White House: Google’s work in China is not a security risk | Engadget
"The president and I did diligence on this issue, we're not aware of any areas where Google is working with the Chinese government in any way that raises concerns," Mnuchin said today. He noted that Google continues to work with the US Department of Defense and that its work with China is "very, very limited.""
