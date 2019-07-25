Tbd if reviewers will open it wrong, next time around...
"Whether Samsung can really keep the Fold from clouding the attention it hopes to garner for its other phones is an open question. Today’s announcement was nowhere near as comprehensive or clear as what Samsung provided with the Note 7. That means that consumers who go to buy this device when it goes on sale will be taking a very large leap of faith, trusting in Samsung’s word that it’s solved the Fold’s issues. Even if that’s true, the Galaxy Fold is likely to still be a somewhat delicate device, one that is very unlikely to ever be mainstream.Samsung says it has fixed the Galaxy Fold and will release it in September | The Verge
Earlier today, Sammobile uncovered software evidence that the Galaxy Fold would be released to fewer markets this time around, including “the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and India.”
It was no sure thing that Samsung would really follow through on its promise to fix and re-release the Fold. But now that it has confirmed its plans, the pressure on the company to produce a reliable device is going to be sky high. We’ll find out if Samsung can meet those expectations in September."
