In other Marriott news, see Marriott International facing legal backlash for online reservations | Washington Post
""The GDPR makes it clear that organisations must be accountable for the personal data they hold. This can include carrying out proper due diligence when making a corporate acquisition, and putting in place proper accountability measures to assess not only what personal data has been acquired, but also how it is protected," said Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham.Marriott faces $123 million GDPR fine in the UK for last year's data breach | ZDNet
"Personal data has a real value so organisations have a legal duty to ensure its security, just like they would do with any other asset. If that doesn't happen, we will not hesitate to take strong action when necessary to protect the rights of the public," Denham said."
