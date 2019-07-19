Neal Stephenson on Depictions of Reality (Ep. 71) | Conversations with Tyler

Excerpt from a wide-ranging interview:
"COWEN: You saw some of the downsides of social media earlier than most people did in Seveneves. It's also in your new book, Fall. What's the worst-case scenario for how social media evolved? And what's the institutional failure? Why do many people think they're screwing things up?
STEPHENSON: I think we’re actually living through the worst-case scenario right now, so look about you, and that’s what we’ve got. Our civil institutions were founded upon an assumption that people would be able to agree on what reality is, agree on facts, and that they would then make rational, good-faith decisions based on that. They might disagree as to how to interpret those facts or what their political philosophy was, but it was all founded on a shared understanding of reality.
And that’s now been dissolved out from under us, and we don’t have a mechanism to address that problem."
