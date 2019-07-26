Also see Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares | Reuters
"Amazon Web Services, the leader in cloud infrastructure, reported 37% growth on Thursday to $8.38 billion, which makes it about quadruple the size of Google’s business.Google Cloud is generating $8 billion in revenue a year and plans to triple sales force | CNBC
Microsoft, the No. 2 player, said last week that Azure grew 64%. Jay Vleeschhouwer of Griffin Securities estimated in a note last week that Microsoft picked up $4.1 billion in Azure revenue in its second quarter. That suggests Azure is about double the size of Google’s cloud."
