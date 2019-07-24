Also see Big Tech’s US antitrust nightmare just got a whole lot worse | MIT Technology Review
"“Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division. “The Department’s antitrust review will explore these important issues.”Justice Department announces broad antitrust review of Big Tech | The Verge
The investigation will address broad concerns over whether Big Tech is stifling competition, and will be separate from the department’s probes of Google and Apple that were reported earlier this summer and are intended to take a closer look at individual potential violations. The review reported today will look into search engines, social media platforms, and retail, but not focus on any individual company or practice."
No comments:
Post a Comment