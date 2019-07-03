Crypto-based derivatives -- what could possibly go wrong?...
"The UK financial watchdog has proposed a ban on the sale of crypto-based derivatives amid a resurgence in the price of bitcoin, the most high-profile cryptocurrency.UK regulator proposes ban on crypto-based derivatives | FT
Under the proposals, trading platforms would be banned from selling, marketing or distributing all derivatives linked to “unregulated transferable cryptoassets” such as bitcoin and ethereum to retail customers, which are still subject to consultation. Contracts for difference (CFDs), options and futures would all be caught up in the regulations."
No comments:
Post a Comment