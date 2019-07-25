Also see Facebook’s latest profits show FTC fine is a blip | Washington Post
"The business continues to grow at a rapid clip. Revenue rose 28% compared to a year prior. The company lowered its capital expenditures forecast for 2019 to between $16 billion and $18 billion, down from its previous estimate of between $17 billion to $19 billion.Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results | CNBC
Facebook said it counts more than 2.7 billion monthly users across the its family of apps, up slightly compared to the previous quarter. Its user base in Europe remained flat from the prior quarter at 286 million daily active users.In the U.S. and Canada, users rose to 187 million from 186 million a quarter earlier. The company said average revenue per user increased 18% to $7.05 from $5.97 a year ago."
