Trump accuses social media companies of ‘terrible bias’ at White House summit decried by critics | Washington Post

This just in from Minitrue headquarters (with Trump summarizing via Twitter, of course); also see Trump’s Very Big, Very Important White House Social-Media Summit | The New Yorker and Donald Trump’s bogus White House social media summit is basically a big troll | Vox
"President Trump assailed Facebook, Google and Twitter on Thursday — accusing them of exhibiting “terrible bias” and silencing his supporters — at a White House “Social Media Summit” that critics chastised for giving a prominent stage to some of the Internet’s most controversial, incendiary voices.

For Trump, the conference represented his highest-profile broadside against Silicon Valley after months of accusations that tech giants censor conservative users and websites. With it, the president also rallied his widely followed online allies — whom he described as “journalists and influencers” and who together can reach roughly half a billion people — entering the 2020 presidential election.

“Some of you are extraordinary. The crap you think of is unbelievable,” Trump said."
