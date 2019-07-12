Also see President Trump takes aim at Facebook’s cryptocurrency, Libra, saying it should be regulated | Washington Post, which concludes: "Trump’s decision to defend the role of the U.S. dollar in his tweet is also striking, as it suggests a level of concern within the White House that the dollar’s role in international financial markets could somehow come under threat from a social media company."
"On this, Trump is not alone. Since June 18th, when Facebook first revealed Libra, the new currency, Marcus has been dealing with relentless criticism and scrutiny—emanating from all parts of the globe.Even Donald Trump is dumping on Facebook’s digital currency dreams | MIT Technology Review
“Design of the Facebook currency has not been fully explained,” India’s economic affairs secretary Subhash Garg told Bloomberg this week. Regardless, India is not “not comfortable” with the idea of a private currency, he said.
China isn’t either. Wang Xin, director of the People’s Bank of China’s research bureau, said that if Libra were to take off, it might help the dollar in ways that would be detrimental to China. Mu Changchun, deputy director of the bank’s payments department, said that Libra “won’t be sustainable without the support and supervision of central banks.”"
