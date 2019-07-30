Diversify different
"While Cook stressed improving iPhone trends, revenue from iPhone sales totaled $25.99 billion, down from $29.47 billion in Q3 2018. Apple no longer breaks out product unit sales by device.Apple beats Q3 estimates with record Services revenue | TechCrunch
Mac sales totaled $5.82 billion, up from $5.26 billion, and iPad sales came to $5.02 billion, up from $4.63 billion. The Wearables, Home and Accessories segment brought in $5.53 billion, up from $3.73 billion. Apple's Wearables business is now bigger than 60 percent of the Fortune 500, Cook boasted on a conference call Tuesday.
Services revenue came to $11.46 billion, up from $10.17 billion. The company expects its momentum in Services to continue, particularly with important launches on the horizon. The Apple Card, the company's upcoming credit card that relies on the iPhone, will launch in August, Cook announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus will roll out in the fall."
No comments:
Post a Comment