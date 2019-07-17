On a related note, see A few questions for Peter Thiel | Axios
"President Trump on Tuesday appeared to threaten that his administration would “take a look” at Google, opening an investigation into the search giant out of concern that it has been breached by the Chinese government.Tech Policy Trump threatens to ‘take a look’ at Google for China ties | Washington Post
Trump’s shot at Google came in a tweet that cited recent comments from Peter Thiel, a venture capitalist and one of the president’s top supporters, who this week called for the FBI and the CIA to probe the company on grounds it may have committed treason while conducting operations in China."
No comments:
Post a Comment