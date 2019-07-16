Twitter rule #1: if it generates significant traffic, disregard all other rules...
Malkia Devich-Cyril, executive director of advocacy group MediaJustice, called Trump’s tweets “absolutely racist” for evoking misleading tropes about the heritages of nonwhite people and questioning whether they are authentically American even when they are citizens and, in the cases of the members of Congress, democratically elected representatives of their districts. Suggestions that they “go back” to their countries also echo the racist taunt of “go back to Africa.”Twitter says Trump’s tweet didn’t violate its rules against racism but won’t say why | Washington Post
Devich-Cyril said that Twitter’s inaction suggested it was more concerned about provoking Trump’s ire than with protecting its platform and its users from racist attacks, raising questions about whether the company was serious about labeling tweets that violated its policies.
No comments:
Post a Comment