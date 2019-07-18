Perhaps a positive development for Microsoft
"Should the President indeed be looking to intervene, it could spell trouble for the final JEDI hopefuls, particularly AWS, whose overlord Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which has run afoul of the media-obsessed tweeter-in-chief at various times since taking office.The Empire Strikes Back: Trump discovers $10bn JEDI cloud deal may go to nemesis Jeff Bezos, demands probe | The Register
Oracle, on the other hand, has by all accounts a better relationship with the President. Co-CEO Safra Katz has long been a friend of the administration, at one point even being rumored to be in consideration for a cabinet position.
It is yet to be seen how these vendettas and relationships would impact Trump's thinking on the matter – or if they would even factor in to the President's decision making at all. Still, it probably doesn't hurt to be on Trump's good side."
