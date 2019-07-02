From an extensive Rivian profile; tangentially, see Amazon, the new king of shipping | Axios
"Mr. Bezos got a preview of Rivian’s electric pickup truck and sport-utility vehicle and liked what he saw. Not long after his visit, Amazon led a $700 million investment in Rivian. Two months later, in April, Ford Motor invested $500 million. All told, Rivian has raised $1.7 billion without selling a single truck or S.U.V.R.J. Scaringe, Founder of Rivian, Quietly Builds a Tesla for Trucks and S.U.V.s | NYT
If you have not heard of Rivian before, well, that was intentional. Until recently, it was in stealth mode, operating out of unmarked buildings and making few public announcements. But no longer. By the end of 2020, Rivian intends to begin producing premium electric vehicles, with a greater range than anything on the road today.
Rivian is promising to do for trucks what Tesla did for luxury cars."
