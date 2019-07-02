Have you driven a fjord lately?...
"In total, 48.4% of all new cars sold from January to June were electric, surpassing the 31.2% seen for the full year 2018, and making oil-producing Norway the global leader in per-capita electric car sales by a wide margin.Electric cars grab almost half of sales in oil-producing Norway | Reuters
Seeking to end the sale of diesel and petrol engines by the middle of the next decade, Norway exempts battery-driven cars from the heavy taxes imposed on vehicles powered by fossil fuel. It also offers benefits such as discounts on road tolls.
The policy has boosted brands such as Tesla, Nissan (7201.T), Hyundai (005380.KS) and BMW (BMWG.DE), which all offer fully electric vehicles, rather than hybrids that use electric motors to drive the car but also have a combustion engine."
No comments:
Post a Comment