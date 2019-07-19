Also see Microsoft Q4 FY19: Why is Azure 'slowing' and Windows growing? | ZDNet
"For the first time in more than three years, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud reporting segment, which includes the Azure public cloud that competes with market leader Amazon Web Services, contributed more revenue to Microsoft overall than the other two segments: Productivity and Business Processes, which contains Office, and More Personal Computing, which includes Windows.The age of Azure is upon us: Microsoft’s biggest business segment is now the one that includes its Azure cloud | CNBC
To be sure, the Intelligent Cloud segment contains several products other than Azure, including SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, consulting services and support.
Nevertheless, Azure benefits from a secular shift to cloud that has also benefited other companies, including Alibaba, Google, IBM and Oracle."
No comments:
Post a Comment