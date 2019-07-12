Summary points below; also see Hold ’Em or Fold ’Em? This A.I. Bluffs With the Best | NYT
- "Pluribus is the first AI bot capable of beating human experts in six-player no-limit Hold’em, the most widely played poker format in the world. This is the first time an AI bot has beaten top human players in a complex game with more than two players or two teams.
- We tested Pluribus against professional poker players, including two winners of the World Series of Poker Main Event. Pluribus won decisively.
- Pluribus succeeds because it can very efficiently handle the challenges of a game with both hidden information and more than two players. It uses self-play to teach itself how to win, with no examples or guidance on strategy.
- Pluribus uses far fewer computing resources than the bots that have defeated humans in other games.
Facebook, Carnegie Mellon build first AI that beats pros in 6-player poker | Facebook AI Blog
- The bot’s success will advance AI research, because many important AI challenges involve many players and hidden information."
