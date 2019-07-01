Based on my News+ experience, if the WSJ goal is to make its News+ channel useless, it's doing a great job so far
"Other publishers said their subscription revenue from Plus was lower than or on a par with what they got on Texture, which was small as a subscription driver to begin with.Apple is making changes to its subscription bundle, Apple News Plus, after a slow start, publishing execs say | Business Insider
Journal execs weren't available for comment for this article but an exec there said in June that Plus had had minimal impact on the Journal's existing subscription business.
"We're very comfortable — it hasn't had much of an impact on the core business," Suzi Watford said at the time. "It is a very different experience reading The Wall Street Journal on Apple News versus reading it on our platform.""
